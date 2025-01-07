Acer expands e-scooter line with three new models

HQ

While the majority of Acer's announcements for CES this year have revolved around laptops and handheld gaming PC systems, the technology titan also lifted the curtain on a trio of new e-scooters too.

Two of these are more traditional e-scooters that are known as the Series 4 Select and the Series 5 Select, with these aiming to combine power and portability at a reasonable price tag. Both are very similar models that aim to travel at a maximum speed of around 20-25 km/h, have a maximum weight load of 120 kg, a foldable design, and 10" tubeless tires. The main difference is that the Series 4 Select only has a 400W rear motor that can deliver a range of 45 km and a charging time of five hours, whereas the Series 5 Select instead has a 500W motor that can run for 60 km instead.

The other model is the one with the flair and style, as Acer's gaming brand Predator has got their hands on the e-scooter formula. Known as the Predator ES Storm, this model is also foldable and has a 500W motor and a 42V/16Ah Li-ion battery that can deliver a 60 km range. It too weighs around 20 kg, has a 120 kg max load, and tubeless tires, but where it differentiates is in the intricacies, with this variant using Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) to help convert braking energy into power and extend battery life, and also to reduce wear and tear on the mechanical brakes. The Predator variant also comes with signal lights on its handlebar, and front fork suspension.

All three models are IPX5 water protection rated and are built to reduce carbon emissions too. As per the pricing, you can see that below, with all three models intending to debut in Q1.

