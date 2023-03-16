Acer and Intel team up for the Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC GPU

HQ

Intel is still new to the graphics card space, when compared to the likes of AMD and Nvidia, but that hasn't stopped the technology titan from producing some interesting GPUs. To this end, one of its latest is the Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC, which has been created in collaboration with Acer and uses the Predator cooling suite to enhance the Intel Arc performance.

Using Xe Cores and XeSS Super Sampling techniques to offer high-quality graphics, this GPU is bolstered with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D and a FrostBlade 2.0 fans, alongside a vapor chamber, and to see how this all shapes up in practice, we've made the GPU the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look.

You can find the video below, where our very own Magnus talks a bit about what makes the GPU unique and how it works in practice.