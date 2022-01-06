Acer also goes 3080 Ti on laptops, introduces a classier model

HQ

Who could have guessed it, Acer is also introducing Nvidia GeForce 3080 Ti-powered gaming laptops at CES 2022 this week. But the interesting thing about the Predator Triton 500 SE is that, despite its name, it may cater more to the mature player, or to those who simply look for a sober, elegant look. The 'SE' stands for Special Edition, as it shows "a clean aesthetic design that won't look out of place in the workplace", according to the manufacturer:

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE.

Meant for work and gaming, the Predator Triton 500 SE's 19.9 mm chassis houses up to Intel Core i9 12 Gen CPUs, 32 GB of 5200 MHz LPDDR5, and WQXGA (2560x1600) panels at 240 Hz.

The brand also presents the Acer Predator Helios 300 and the Acer Nitro 5, which have been redesigned but keeping a more 'gaming' style to them. The former sports up to a 3080 or 3070 Ti GPU to put beautiful graphics on a 165 Hz QHD IPS 15 or 17-inch screen, whereas the latter offers AMD Ryzen 6000 alternatives for the CPU and a 15" display.

Acer Predator Helios 300 (17") and Acer Nitro 5.

Do you like gaming laptops with a more discreet look?