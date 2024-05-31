English
Ace Ventura takes on Grand Theft Auto V

The Pet Detective has wound up in Los Santos.

HQ

The YouTube user eli_handle_b․wav has made a name for himself with his brilliant videos of famous movie characters visiting video games. This includes letting Michael Scott (The Office) providing his... let's call it unique leadership in Mass Effect, Leslie Nielsen wrecking havoc in Resident Evil 4, and Frank Reynolds (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) being disgusting in Baldur's Gate 3.

Now he's back with a new one, and this is top-notch as we get to follow the (in)famous pet detective Ace Ventura giving a helping hand in Grand Theft Auto V. Check out what this looks like below.

