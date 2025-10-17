Ace Frehley, Kiss guitarist, passes away at 74

HQ

We just got the news that Ace Frehley, founding guitarist of Kiss and one of the driving forces behind the band's electrifying rise in the 1970s, has died at the age of 74. Known for his "Spaceman" persona and his explosive guitar work, Frehley helped shape a sound and image that pushed rock into new territory. His death followed a recent fall at his home, according to reports. A key part of Kiss's most celebrated years, he later returned for the group's 1990s reunion and enjoyed solo success with tracks like New York Groove. Now, his influence continues to echo through generations of rock musicians. Rest in peace, Ace Frehley.