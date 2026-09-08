Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve has the longest campaign of the series

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We recently got a first look at the multiplayer aspect of the upcoming Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, which looks to be an ambitious offering that's sure to be popular. For many (most?), however, the campaign is the main draw of the series, and it seems we can afford to have some high expectations.

In an interview with Inven (via Automaton), Ace Combat brand director Kazutoki Kono now shares more details about the campaign and hints that it's going to be something special. If you're familiar with the series, you probably know that the Japanese version of Ace Combat 3: Electrosphere was massive and packed with content that was never released in the West, and it's by far the most comprehensive title in the series. When asked directly how Wings of Theve compares to Electrosphere, he responds that the former is, in a way, actually bigger:

"Ace Combat 3 featured a branching scenario, whereas this title follows a linear narrative. However, within this linear campaign mode, we aimed to densely pack a rich number of missions, vast presentation, and cinematic cutscenes. In that sense, the playtime from start to finish is set to be the largest in series history."

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will be released on October 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.