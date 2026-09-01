Ace Combat 8 showcases its new multiplayer mode in a latest trailer

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In exactly one month, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will be released, offering high-flying battles with modern fighter jets, complete with a Top Gun-inspired story. But... as a modern action game, it must also offer multiplayer, and that's where today's trailer comes in.

We've now received a pretty substantial video showcasing Ace Combat Online, a standalone multiplayer mode with separate save files and other features, not unlike the setup in GTA Online. The press release describes the premise:

"You begin your journey as a mercenary pilot freshly stationed at an air force base. First things first—create an avatar to represent yourself. Participate in a variety of operations to earn rewards and customize your avatar. The airbase acts as a player hub that can host up to 100 players at a time. Team up with pilots from around the world, take on missions together, and make a name for yourself as a mercenary pilot."

There are two main game modes: one is Co-Op Assault, where two teams of four players each compete to complete missions and score as many points as possible. The other mode is called Co-Op Warfare, where two teams (again, of four players each) play against one another.

In addition, there are other features such as limited-time events, a lobby, unlockables, and much more. Check out the video below for an overview. The game launches on October 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.