Ace Combat 7 will be getting three classic jets this fall

Bandai Namco announced a new DLC for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, inspired by the series' 25th-anniversary celebration. This Original Aircraft Series DLC will introduce fighter jets from previous games, as well as new emblems and skins.

The planes included in the expansion are the CFA-44 Nosferatu, the XFA-27, and the ASF-X Shinden II. In the trailer above you can see a sample of these planes, as well as some of the skins. Original Aircraft Series DLC will arrive this fall on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with a yet to be revealed price point.