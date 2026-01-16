Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown tops 7 million sold copies, continues to average 1 million copies a year

HQ

If you're not too invested in dogfighting and aerial combat games, it might seem somewhat surprising that Bandai Namco's Ace Combat series is soon set to introduce its eighth mainline instalment. In 2026, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will arrive on PC and consoles, but even if this wasn't the case, the Japanese company probably wouldn't be too worried as Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is proving to be one of its most consistent hits.

After launching seven years ago on January 18, 2019, the shooter title has averaged a whopping one million copies sold a year since then. And 2025 was no different. Bandai Namco has just confirmed, two days before the seventh anniversary, that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has topped seven million sold units.

Beyond this, it's also confirmed that the series as a whole has now surpassed 21 million sold units, meaning Ace Combat 7 has accounted for a third of the total sold copies. With Ace Combat 8 almost here, the question now becomes if Ace Combat 7's annual record will be maintained in 2026.