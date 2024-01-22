Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is coming to Switch

HQ

Bandai Namco has announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition will be coming to Nintendo Switch on 11th July. The Deluxe Edition includes a number of expansions and bonus content previously released for other platforms. However, we don't yet know if there are any Switch-specific features in this version.

There are four expansions not included at launch, and these are the Original Aircraft Series Set, the Experimental Aircraft Series Set, the Cutting-edge Aircraft Series Set, and the Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set. These are to be released at a later date - but it is unknown if they will be free.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown was released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2019 and reached over five million copies sold last November. That number will probably get a big boost when the game lands on the Switch this summer.

The next game in the series is also being developed by Bandai Namco Aces and created with the powerful game engine Unreal Engine 5. You can watch the Switch trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown below.