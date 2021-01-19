Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold 2.5 million copies, 2nd anniversary update releases today

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since its release back in 2019, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has been really popular, 18 months after launching the game alreadysold 2 million copies,which was a nice milestone. Now, Bandai Namco just brought in some more good news.

First, we got to know that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown now has more than 2.5 million units sold worldwide. An impressive number indeed. But what's even better is, in order to celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco decided to roll out a free update for all players.

"In order to mark this two-year milestone and as we keep celebrating ACE COMBAT series 25th anniversary with our community of pilots across the world that supported the game throughout those years, a free update will be released January 19, bringing more skins and emblems to customize their aircrafts!" The developer announced.

10 new skins and 10 new emblems will be added through this update into the game, you can find the full list below.

10 New Skins

X-02S Glowing Skin

F-22A Phoenix Skin

F-4E Mobius Skin

F-15E Garuda Skin

ASF-X Ridgebacks Skin

F-16C Crow Skin

Su-37 Scarface Skin

Tyhoon UPEO Skin

F-22A Gryphus Skin

Su-37 UPEO Skin

10 New Emblems

25th Anniversary Nugget -Mobius 1-

25th Anniversary Nugget -Yellow 13-

ACE COMBAT 7 2nd Anniversary

Shooter (emblem)

Spooky (emblem)

Falco (emblem)

UNF

UNICS

Arrows (Low-Vis)

Falco