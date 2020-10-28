English
news
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown gets classic aircrafts and weapons in new DLC

A Casual-Easy difficulty has also been added to the campaign via a free update.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Project Aces and Bandai Namco have announced a new content pack full of classic aircraft and armaments. Besides, there are also some new skins and emblems. All of that is available for purchase right now for $12.49 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Each aircraft is also available for purchase separately for $4.99.

A free update including a new Casual-Easy difficulty is added too in the Campaign Mode. Check out the new old aircraft and armaments in the new DLC below and the trailer above:

1. CFA-44 "Nosferatu"


  • ADMM: All Direction Multi-Purpose Missile

  • EML: Electromagnetic Launcher

  • IEWS: Integrated Electronic Warfare System

2. XFA-27


  • SOD: Stand-Off Dispenser

  • MSTM: Multiple-Launch Standard Missile

  • IEWS: Integrated Electronic Warfare System

3. ASF-X "Shinden II"


  • RKT: Rocket Launcher

  • LASM: Long-Range Air-to-Ship Missile

  • 6AAM: 6 Target Air-to-Air Missile

