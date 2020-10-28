Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown gets classic aircrafts and weapons in new DLC

You're watching Advertisements

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Project Aces and Bandai Namco have announced a new content pack full of classic aircraft and armaments. Besides, there are also some new skins and emblems. All of that is available for purchase right now for $12.49 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Each aircraft is also available for purchase separately for $4.99.

A free update including a new Casual-Easy difficulty is added too in the Campaign Mode. Check out the new old aircraft and armaments in the new DLC below and the trailer above:

1. CFA-44 "Nosferatu"





ADMM: All Direction Multi-Purpose Missile



EML: Electromagnetic Launcher



IEWS: Integrated Electronic Warfare System



2. XFA-27





SOD: Stand-Off Dispenser



MSTM: Multiple-Launch Standard Missile



3. ASF-X "Shinden II"

