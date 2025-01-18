Ace Combat 7 marks six years with six million copies sold

HQ

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown celebrates its sixth anniversary with a major achievement: six million copies sold globally, contributing to the franchise's 20 million lifetime sales. Producer Kazutoki Kono shared the news in a post on X, expressing gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and celebrating the game's lasting appeal. Released for Nintendo Switch last summer, the title continues to capture the hearts of players worldwide. With a new installment announced in 2021 but little news since, could this milestone spark fresh updates on the series' future?

What are your hopes for the next chapter of Ace Combat?