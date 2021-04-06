Ace Combat 7 is getting a new 25th anniversary DLC

You're watching Advertisements

Bandai Namco earlier announced, in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ace Combat series, they are going to release a new DLC for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The "Experimental Aircraft Series" DLC is expected to launch this spring, and it'll bring three types of real experimental aircraft, which are:

• F-15 S/MTD (The Boeing Company)

• F-16XL (Lockheed Martin Corporation)

• FB-22 Strike Raptor (Lockheed Martin)

In addition to the aircraft, the DLC will also bring tons of new skins:

• Grabacr Skin (Su-47 Berkut)

• Ofnir Skin (Su-37 Terminator)

• Sorcerer Skin (F-15 S/MTD)

• Wizard Skin (F-16XL)

• Z.O.E. Skin (YF-23 Black Widow II)

• Varcolac Skin (A-10C Thunderbolt II)

• Huckebein Skin (MiG-21bis Fishbed)

• Markov Skin (Su-35S Flanker-E)

• Red Moon Skin (MiG-29A Fulcrum)

• Markov Skin (Su-57)

• Flash Skin (FB-22 Strike Raptor)

• Butterfly Master Skin (CFA-44 Nosferatu)

• Strigon Skin (Su-33 Flanker-D)

So far, no specific release date is announced yet. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown was initially released to PS4 and Xbox One in January 2019 and followed by PC in February 2019. Check the teaser trailer below: