Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7 is getting a new 25th anniversary DLC

The DLC includes three types of real experimental aircraft.

Bandai Namco earlier announced, in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ace Combat series, they are going to release a new DLC for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The "Experimental Aircraft Series" DLC is expected to launch this spring, and it'll bring three types of real experimental aircraft, which are:

• F-15 S/MTD (The Boeing Company)
• F-16XL (Lockheed Martin Corporation)
• FB-22 Strike Raptor (Lockheed Martin)

In addition to the aircraft, the DLC will also bring tons of new skins:

• Grabacr Skin (Su-47 Berkut)
• Ofnir Skin (Su-37 Terminator)
• Sorcerer Skin (F-15 S/MTD)
• Wizard Skin (F-16XL)
• Z.O.E. Skin (YF-23 Black Widow II)
• Varcolac Skin (A-10C Thunderbolt II)
• Huckebein Skin (MiG-21bis Fishbed)
• Markov Skin (Su-35S Flanker-E)
• Red Moon Skin (MiG-29A Fulcrum)
• Markov Skin (Su-57)
• Flash Skin (FB-22 Strike Raptor)
• Butterfly Master Skin (CFA-44 Nosferatu)
• Strigon Skin (Su-33 Flanker-D)

So far, no specific release date is announced yet. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown was initially released to PS4 and Xbox One in January 2019 and followed by PC in February 2019. Check the teaser trailer below:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

