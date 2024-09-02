Ace Attorney's Miles Edgeworth is coming to Among Us

HQ

There are a lot of crazy and fun collaborations and crossovers in Among Us these days, but next week will see the arrival of yet another. Ace Attorney's own Miles Edgeworth is set to arrive in the social deduction game as a free cosmetic drop as soon as September 9th, meaning you will be able to rock the character's famed get-up while completing tasks and unearthing the Imposter... or perhaps cracking skulls as the Imposter.

While it's unclear if this will open the floodgates to more Ace Attorney cosmetics in Among Us, you can at least see the upcoming outfit below.