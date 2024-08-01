On the September 6, Capcom will release Ace Attorney Investigations Collection for Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC bundling together the Nintendo DS titles Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor's Gambit. As the fourth Ace Attorney rerelease in the span of four years and the second in 2024, even long-time fans might view the collection with a bit of scepticism, so we recently jumped at the chance to try it ourselves.

Of course, as with any newly renovated building, there are many "Don't Touch! Recently Painted" signs, so we can't say too much about the actual cases in these previews - even though you can watch longplays of them on YouTube. We can reveal, however, that despite the two years between their original Japanese releases, the two games form a connected story arc and there are only two weeks between their respective events.

It all begins in the first game with a murder in the office of Miles Edgeworth himself, and the skilled prosecutor immediately takes on the case. If you've played any of the other games in the series (which most people with an interest in this collection probably will have), you know that Edgeworth is an arrogant, but also highly intelligent, rival and friend of the usual protagonist Phoenix Wright. His cool head allows him to not only collect pieces of evidence, but also understand their relations, and use them to tear apart the testimonies of the suspects, which in the first case include a hapless security guard and a sporty lawyer.

Ace Attorney games have always consisted of two halves. In one part, you investigate crime scenes, while in the other, you used what you collected as evidence in dramatic trials. The latter was clearly the source of the series' success, while the investigation was more of a typical old-school adventure slog where you fine combed the screen for clues. As the name suggests, this collection is more focused on the investigation part, but thankfully there are some improvements to be found in this area.

Firstly, not only do you have to collect clues, but also find connections between the different pieces of evidence, which in turn can yield new information. Also, instead of waiting until the end of the investigation to use your evidence, you must now continuously interrogate witnesses which in practice works as bite-sized versions of the usual court dramas. None of this is groundbreaking - the formula is still the same - but it all adds up to a more involved investigation where you feel more like a detective and less like a vacuum cleaner.

Visually, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection differs from the other games in the series by utilising a third-person perspective, which also adds to the impression of a more traditional detective game. This is where the new remaster really comes into its own. The previously muddy DS sprites are now razor-sharp without losing their charm, and if you miss the pixelated character models, you can enable them in the options menu. The environments are top-notch, and even though the locations (which includes a prison, an aeroplane and an amusement park, among others) are surprisingly small, each screen is packed with interactive spots and fun details.

The two graphical styles compared.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection includes a few bonuses in the form of sketches, music and a character gallery, but otherwise the big draw is of course the second game in the series, subtitled Prosecutor's Gambit, which has so far only been released in the West as a fan translation. As the name suggests, there's a focus on chess, which includes a new mini game called Mind Chess. Here you don't move bishops and knights, but instead try to "checkmate" your opponent by reading their body language and tricking them into making slips of the tongue that you can use against them. It's really more like a critical interview of sorts, so it's fitting that your first case involves going head-to-head with the reporter, Tabby Lloyd, who is suspected of attempting to assassinate a foreign head of state.

The case quickly develops into a political thriller that apparently also lays the seeds for a series of intrigues yet to be unraveled, and I was very impressed with both the quality of the puzzles and the writing in the first few cases. In short, there's a lot in store for fans of fun, creative storytelling, but whether the slight tweaks to the formula are enough to convince those who have become a little bored with the many Ace Attorney releases over the past few years, well, you'll have to wait until the full review is published in a month's time to find out.