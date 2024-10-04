Ace Attorney fans once again debate over the most underrated character in the series

HQ

The Ace Attorney series features a colourful cast of characters, some lovable, some hateful, most of them really eccentric. One of the series' main characters, however, is often dismissed and ridiculed by fans of the universe created by Shu Takumi: Maya Fey.

This is a vital character for the series: has appeared in most of the games, at least the ones starring attorney Phoenix Wright, as she is his companion, and the character we spend the most time talking to.

In that regard, many people do not enjoy her childish attitude and have crossed her out as an irritating and immature character, who makes bad jokes and annoys Phoenix.

Thankfully, every time someone says something nasty about Maya, a legion of fans quickly jumps in her defence, and even provide a second reading on her character, making her not only more likeable, but also more profound.

In response to an X trend, Ace Attorney fan @turnaboutWOT defended Maya Fey, explaining how, in the third game (Trials and Tribulations), Fey is portrayed as a very emotionally intelligent character, that puts on a strong face so as to not worry others.

Maya Fey is Ace Attorney's bravest and strongest character

"People forget Maya lost her sister, mother, and aunt within three years, got arrested multiple times and kidnapped, and is now has to take care of a nine year old after turning 18. All while having a goody smile and wanting burgers. Even willing to die for Phoenix's sake", agrees @iCoolcarguy123 on X.

This isn't the first time this debate has reignited on X. Two years ago, another AA fan, @potatoandwaffle, again defended the character: "There is literally nobody on this earth who has been through as much hell as Maya Fey has. I have never ever seen people be so cruel to anyone like they do to M."

Maya Fey's defenders think the character's childish attitude is, in reality, a defence mechanisc, a character she has created to process trauma and "avoid having a nervous breakdown", because of how much tragedy she has suffered in her short life.

Sadly, Maya Fey was replaced in the latter games in the series, starring Apollo Justice and Athena Cykes, by other companion characters. She returned in Spirit of Justice, the final game released thus far in 2016 for 3DS, as an adult, although many fans believe her character arc from the first trilogy remained uncompleted. Do you agree?