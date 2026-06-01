According to report, a new Apple TV is coming, Siri Remote refresh is possible, and also get ready for a new HomePod mini set

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9 to 5 Mac can tell us about the latest edition of the Power On newsletter. According to that, Apple is getting ready to launch new versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini later this year. We would also get the release of next generation Siri in iOS 27. These devices will largely be just chip upgrades, but the Apple TV 4K may get an updated Siri Remote.

A new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are being tied to Apple's new Apple Intelligence features. That software is now scheduled for this autumn.

It's believed that the Apple TV 4K will be getting a bump from the A15 chip to the A17 Pro chip, and the HomePod mini will get a bump from the S5 chip to the S9 chip. When it comes Apple TV 4K's new Siri Remote, it's unclear how substantial the changes will be.

So it does sound like Apple finally has its AI rollout in order. And if all goes according to plan, updated versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini should be coming out this autumn.