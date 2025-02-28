According to analysts, Avowed will be a bigger hit than Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in its first month

HQ

February has proved to be a tremendously busy month for video game releases. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Civilization VII, Like a Dragon, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds... and these are just the most important ones (you can check the rest in our article), and now that some of them have been on sale for a few weeks, we can extrapolate how they have performed or will perform in terms of sales and popularity.

The data analytics agenda mindGAME Data has shared its projections for the first month on the market for Avowed, the recent RPG from Obsidian and Xbox Games Studios, and the data is quite surprising. According to the analyst firm, Avowed will reach 4.9 million players in its first month on sale, including both Game Pass subscribers who have played it there and those who purchased a copy of the game digitally or physically. That figure alone is telling enough, and it seems we weren't the only ones to enjoy its colourful adventure in the Living Lands. But Avowed's success looks even better when placed alongside that of Xbox Game Studios' last big release of 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. As it turns out, MachineGames' action puzzle adventure about the iconic archaeologist only managed to reach 4 million users in that same time.

Of course, that doesn't mean Indy won't make up ground when it reaches PS5 gamers in the spring, and it surely won't take Xbox too long to confirm the rumour that Avowed will also be available on Sony's consoles, but it looks like the battle for Game of the Year 2025 is already getting fierce. And it's only February.