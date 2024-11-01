English
Accolade Sports Collection

Accolade Sports Collection announced with a first trailer

You'll be able to dive into a slate of summer and winter sports with an arcade-like focus.

Today, there seems to be a perception among sports game developers that good simulation is more important than actual gameplay. As a result, few sports games are as arcadey and beginner-friendly as they often were in the old days.

If you're one of those who miss this bygone era, Atari has something fun in store for you. Together with QUByte Interactive, they have now announced the Accolade Sports Collection, which is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on a yet to be announced date.

This collection includes some of Accolade's most popular sports classics, namely:


  • HardBall II

  • HardBall!

  • Hoops Shut Up and Jam! (previously called Barkley Shut Up and Jam!)

  • Summer Challenge

  • Winter Challenge

All games will be refreshed for the release in several different ways and a first trailer can be found below.

Accolade Sports Collection

