Acclaimed Spanish actor Manolo Solo dies at the age of 62

HQ

Spanish actor Manolo Solo, one of the most prolific and acclaimed actors in the last 25 years of Spanish cinema, has died of cancer at the age of 62, as confirmed by the Spanish Academy on Thursday.

Born in Algeciras and raised in Seville, he worked in over 50 movies and almost as many TV series, ranging from comedies to thrillers and dramas, winning one Goya award in 2016, for The Fury of a Patient Man (Tarde para la ira) and being nominated four other times, incuding this year for The Portuguese House (Una quinta portuguesa).

Solo received critical acclaim for most of his roles, including many that have received awards, nominations and acclaim internationally, such as B, la película (2015), The Good Boss (El Buen patrón, 2021), Close your eyes (Cerrar los ojos, 2023, by acclaimed director Víctor Erice), or the TV series The Anatomy of a Moment (2025) based on the failed coup d'état in 1981. He also worked with Guillermo del Toro in Pan's Labyrinth (2006), Alejandro González Iñárritu in Biutiful (2010) or José Luis Cuerda (Tiempo después, 2018).

Solo was also a musician in his youth, playing bass and guitar for some rock bands in the Sevillian music scene in the 1990s. And lesser known is that his first acting roles were as voice actor during the early 1990s... in Dragon Ball.

Manolo Solo's passing (his real name is Manuel Fernández Serrano, but took the 'Solo' surname in tribute to his father, who died when he was 14) has taken by surprise the world of cinema in Spain, as he was one of the most omnipresent and trusted actors in the last years, appearing in all kinds of movies, TV shows, and also plays. His passing will leave a void impossible to fill.