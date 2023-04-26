Acclaimed Sonic writer returns for Sonic Frontiers DLC

HQ

Ian Flynn, the writer behind multiple Sonic games, TV shows, comics, and the most recent title from the series Sonic Frontiers, will make his return for its upcoming DLC.

We've known about Sonic Frontiers' story DLC for some time now, but it wasn't confirmed that Flynn would be returning until he unveiled the news yesterday on his Twitter page.

Flynn has also said that the upcoming story content, which is set to release some time this year, will be "truly important," so we can probably expect some significant details to drop alongside this content when it launches.

What are you hoping to see in the Sonic Frontiers DLC?