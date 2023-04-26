Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Curse of the Sea Rats
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Sonic Frontiers

      Acclaimed Sonic writer returns for Sonic Frontiers DLC

      Ian Flynn has said the upcoming content for the game is "truly important."

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Ian Flynn, the writer behind multiple Sonic games, TV shows, comics, and the most recent title from the series Sonic Frontiers, will make his return for its upcoming DLC.

      We've known about Sonic Frontiers' story DLC for some time now, but it wasn't confirmed that Flynn would be returning until he unveiled the news yesterday on his Twitter page.

      Flynn has also said that the upcoming story content, which is set to release some time this year, will be "truly important," so we can probably expect some significant details to drop alongside this content when it launches.

      What are you hoping to see in the Sonic Frontiers DLC?

      Sonic Frontiers

      Related texts

      0
      Sonic FrontiersScore

      Sonic Frontiers
      REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

      Sonic Team has tried their hand at reinventing the blue hedgehog's formula, and we've checked out how the end result has stacked up.



      Loading next content