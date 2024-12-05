Accessories for Switch 2 are already available for purchase

HQ

Nintendo stubbornly continues to pretend when it comes to Switch 2, a console that by now is the world's worst kept secret. Because even though it doesn't officially exist yet, you can already buy accessories for it.

Users on Reddit have noticed that screen protectors and bags labelled Switch 2 are listed on the Chinese webshop Alibaba. Sources claiming to be familiar with Nintendo's new console back up the images of the new products, saying they match what Nintendo announced to its partners.

