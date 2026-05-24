Accessibility controller mistaken for cheat device in Call of Duty

HQ

Call of Duty has found itself in a bit of hot water after the paralyzed streamer WheeledGamer was temporarily banned from the game. The reason was reportedly that his QuadStick, a mouth-controlled controller that allows him to play by blowing, sucking, and using his chin, was flagged as an unauthorized "third-party input modification device."

WheeledGamer himself responded on X and wrote that it wasn't about cheating, but about accessibility. According to him, the QuadStick controller is simply the only way he can play Call of Duty and Warzone. After the post went viral, the official Call of Duty account responded that the suspension had been reviewed and that his account had now been reactivated. The team behind the game will also contact him to better understand his setup and what may have triggered the anti-cheat system.

So it seems the issue has been resolved, but the incident still highlights how tricky it can be when modern anti-cheat systems have to distinguish between actual cheating tools and assistive devices that make it possible for more people to play at all.