Call of Duty: Warzone

Access Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps for free this weekend

Infinity Ward and Activision are hosting a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free access weekend starting today.

Those of you who have been wanting to try out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer mode after having played the free-to-play stand-alone battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone better get your teams ready for some free multiplayer access this weekend.

Starting today and running through April 27, Warzone will hose a Modern Warfare multiplayer free access weekend in which you'll be able to enjoy five Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps in the free-to-play game on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Call of Duty: Warzone

