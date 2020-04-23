Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

AC: New Horizons is the fastest-selling digital game ever

Nintendo's delightfully charming life simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is selling exceptionally well.

We're sure it comes as shock for absolutely no one, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is selling well. Really well, in fact. Even though this comes as no surprise, the speed at which the game has been sold to excited fans does. According to a new reportfrom the Nielsen Company Superdata, New Horizons sold five million digital units in a single month - that is more than any digital console game has ever sold before, multiformat games included (in fact, the previous best digital seller was Call of Duty: Black Ops 4).

Perhaps the best example of how high this number is is that five million in one month equals what Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Sword/Shield sold combined.

Are you shocked yet? We admit we are.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Related texts



Loading next content