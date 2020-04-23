AC: New Horizons is the fastest-selling digital game ever

We're sure it comes as shock for absolutely no one, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is selling well. Really well, in fact. Even though this comes as no surprise, the speed at which the game has been sold to excited fans does. According to a new reportfrom the Nielsen Company Superdata, New Horizons sold five million digital units in a single month - that is more than any digital console game has ever sold before, multiformat games included (in fact, the previous best digital seller was Call of Duty: Black Ops 4).

Perhaps the best example of how high this number is is that five million in one month equals what Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Sword/Shield sold combined.

Are you shocked yet? We admit we are.