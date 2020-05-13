AC: New Horizons is the best-selling Switch game ever in Japan

You watching Advertisements

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been just about everywhere lately. John Oliver ironically accused Nintendo of being the mastermind behind the corona-pandemic in Last Week Tonight to sell more games, there have been art exhibits based on Animal Crossing, Forbes ran a dead serious article about the economy in the game - and it has also topped just about every sales chart around the world.

Now Famitsu has revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons har sold through 3,9 million units in Japan, which is the biggest market for the game. And if you think that sounds like an enormous number for a country with 126 million inhabitants (every 32nd Japanese person owns the game) - it's because it is. In fact, it is so big that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the best selling Switch game of all time over there.

This feat is made even more remarkable by the fact that the game hasn't even been on the market for two months and it is still number one on the charts, continuing to climb. The previous record-holder was Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 3,7 million units in total sales since its release in December of 2018.

Thanks GamesIndustry