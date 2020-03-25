AC: New Horizons gets review bombed on Metacritic

The cute and cuddly life simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released for the Nintendo Switch March 20, and you can read our review right here. The game is now facing harsh review bombing on Metacritic. This is the gaming nations' way of showing their dislike about something.

In this case, the criticism is mainly due to the game's multiplayer features. You can only have one island in the game per one Switch. You can create multiple characters, but the second character can't progress beyond what the first character has done.

It seems like Nintendo is trying to get people to have multiple Switches in one family, and all of those Switches should have their own copy of Animal Crossing.

You watching Advertisements

Thanks, Nintendo Life