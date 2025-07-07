AC Milan's new manager confirms Luka Modrić will arrive in August

HQ

Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan new manager who replaces Conceição, returning to the club he already managed between 2010 and 2014, spoke in a press conference for the first time at his new role on Monday, and he confirmed something that is all but confirmed: that Luka Modric will join the team in August.

The 39-year-old Croatian, who turns 40 in September, currently still with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup in the United States playing his final match (maybe two matches), will join the rossoneri side next year, which obviously excited Allegri: "We have Ricci, Modric, Loftus-Cheek, who is a very important player and who scored 12 goals two years ago; we have Fofana, Bondo, Musah. We have very good players".

Allegri also said that the club's biggest ambition is to return to Champions League, After finishing eighth last campaing, Milan will not play in any European competition next season. "The club needs to be a united unit, to provide support", and said that they need to be back in Champions League positions by next March.

Allegri is better known by his ten year tenuer at Juventus, where he won five 'Scudetti' between 2015 and 2019, as well as four Italian Cups, the last one in 2024. However, he also knows what it means to win with Milan, winning Serie A in 2011.