AC Milan and Italy mourn Franco Baresi, iconic defender who won World Cup and three Champions League

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Italian football legend Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66, as a result of a lung disease, a year after he had a nodule removed from his lung, in August 2025. His health had deteriorated in the last days, and his final public appearance was as a torchbearer during the Winter Olympic Games in Milan in February 2026.

Baresi played his entire career as a defender at AC Milan, between 1977 and 1997, achieving huge success, including winning six league titles, three European Cups/Champions League (1989, 1990, 1994), and with Italy he won World Cup in 1982, was runner-up in 1994 and third in 1990. He was also runner-up in the Ballon d'Or 1989, was named AC Milan player of the century in 1999 and was inducted in the Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is. The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi's family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own", AC Milan said.