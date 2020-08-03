AC Milan and Inter now officially licensed in FIFA 21

You're watching Advertisements

After Konami announced that AC Milan and Internazionale would no longer be two officially licensed teams in PES 2021, we learned today that the two Milan-based clubs have entered into an exclusive multi-year partnership with Electronic Arts and its upcoming game, FIFA 21. In particular, the collaboration with the AC Milan clubs also means using the San Siro in-game.

As for Inter, however, the partnership will take shape as early as on August 19, when Antonio Conte's team will face San Lorenzo, one of the five best clubs from Argentina, on the (virtual and real) field of play. What does this collaboration consist of, in a nutshell? AC Milan and Internazionale FC will both be used under official license in FIFA 21, which means the use of the official kits, logos and names of both teams in EA's game.

At the top and bottom of the news, you can find the two trailers that announce the collaboration with two respective legends for both teams: Javier Zanetti (Inter) and Kakà (Milan). Below, you can also see the San Siro stadium in FIFA 21.