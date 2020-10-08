Abzû among Epic Games Store's free games this week

You're watching Advertisements

Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store is preparing to offer two games for free to all those who have an account on EG platform. While there are still a few hours to download the delicious game Pikuniku, starting from 17 CEST (4pm BST) today you can redeem two new games.

Specifically, it's the amazing underwater adventure Abzû and the exciting action game Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. In the case of Abzu, we are faced with a relaxing underwater experience developed by Giant Squid, while Rising Storm 2 is a multiplayer shooter set during the Vietnam War, boasting up to 64 players, and developed by Tripwire Interactive.

Two titles that are certainly very different, indeed almost antithetical to each other, but they will surely appeal to players as they will be free from today until Thursday 15 October.