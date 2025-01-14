Abylight will bring the entire Amnesia series and SOMA to Nintendo Switch, with both digital and physical editions

HQ

Great news for horror fans and Switch users. Frictional Games, developer of games such as SOMA, Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth and Amnesia: The Bunker, has signed a distribution deal with Abylight (Hyper Light Drifter SE, Citadelum) to publish its games on Nintendo Switch. This deal includes both digital versions of Soma, Amnesia: The Bunker and Amnesia: Rebirth, as well as physical editions.

Amnesia Collection will be the first title to be released after the agreement, at a date yet to be determined in 2025.

