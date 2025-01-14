English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Amnesia Collection

Abylight will bring the entire Amnesia series and SOMA to Nintendo Switch, both digital and physical editions

The Spanish publisher has partnered with Frictional Games to distribute its catalogue on Nintendo's console.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Great news for horror fans and Switch users. Frictional Games, developer of games such as SOMA, Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth and Amnesia: The Bunker, has signed a distribution deal with Abylight (Hyper Light Drifter SE, Citadelum) to publish its games on Nintendo Switch. This deal includes both digital versions of Soma, Amnesia: The Bunker and Amnesia: Rebirth, as well as physical editions.

Amnesia Collection will be the first title to be released after the agreement, at a date yet to be determined in 2025.

Were you expecting to play these titles on Nintendo Switch?

Amnesia Collection

Related texts



Loading next content