Absolutely stunning Mythra and Pyra statues up for pre-order

Mythra and Pyra turned out to be an excellent addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster last month, providing a good mix of clever moves and great playability. This has led to these heroines, of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 fame, getting even more fans than before and if you are one of them and really feel like spoiling yourself - Good Smile has some good news.

They have started a pre-order run for Mythra and Pyra statues that lasts until April 28. As this is are incredibly detailed and fairly large figurines (21 centimetres tall), it's not wallet friendly and will cost you $192.99 per character. And it obviously takes time to make these beauties, as the delivery is planned for March 2023.

Head over this way to pre-order Mythra, and click this link for Pyra. Really awesome stuff, isn't it?

