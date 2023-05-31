Absolutely Games to explore the weeks before D-Day in Classified: France '44

A few days ago, a teaser dropped that revealed that developer Absolutely Games is working on some kind of World War II video game. Well, we can now report in further depth about this very project as Absolutely and publisher Team17 has officially lifted the curtain on the title.

Set to be known as Classified: France '44, this will be a turn-based tactics game that is inspired by the untold story of the Jedburghs, an Allied special forces unit that was dropped into Axis-occupied France months before D-Day.

In the announcement press release, we're told that the game will offer up "evolutionary gameplay mechanics" that put an emphasis on stealth, all while also featuring morale-based combat and a suppression system.

While it is said that Classified: France '44 will feature a non-linear and replayable campaign, the title will also offer a mission editor that allows the community to design and create missions using the same tools that Absolutely used to create the game and its planned DLCs. This will be PC only however.

There is no word on when exactly we can look forward to Classified: France '44 making its debut, but we are told that the game will be arriving on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles later this year.