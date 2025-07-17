Absolute Batman reveals sneak peek at new Catwoman design

HQ

The Absolute Batman comic has just revealed its first official look at its new take on Catwoman. Since its reveal, Absolute Batman has drawn a lot of comicbook fans thanks to its interesting designs, including the beefiest, widest version of Batman we've seen to-date.

Now we're finally getting a look at a classic Batman villain (or anti-hero, depending on the comic) in Catwoman. The femme fatale certainly lives up to past iterations in her design for Absolute Batman, sporting a flattering full-body suit complete with cat claws sticking out from the knuckles of her gloves like Wolverine, a tail that almost certainly doubles as a whip, and a glass helmet topped with two black cat ears.

It might not be the wildest design we've seen out of Absolute Batman, but it certainly appears unique to Catwomen we've seen in the past. Catwoman is set to appear in the 13th issue of Absolute Batman, which also includes the final showdown between the beefcakes Batman and Bane.

