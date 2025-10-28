Absolute Batman artist wants to see an anime adaptation from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners studio

HQ

Considering the immense success of DC's Absolute universe and the current unmatchable popularity of Batman, we likely won't have to wait all too long until someone is given the chance to adapt the Absolute Batman comic series. But when that day does come, who should be given the chance and in what form of entertainment?

Artist Nick Dragotta has recently talked about this in an AMA session (as noticed by FandomWire), where he explains that there is a very well-known anime animation studio who he believes would be perfect for the Absolute Batman adaptation task.

"I'm not in the know, but I know DC makes and licenses quality stuff so I'm excited to see what comes. Personally, I'd love to see a Studio Trigger anime of [Absolute Batman]."

DC flirting with anime is not at all new, as the Batman Ninja projects are very popular, so perhaps there is a world where we get to see Absolute Batman in an anime format from the team behind Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Would you watch this hypothetical project?