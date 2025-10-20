Absolum sold over 200,000 copies in its launch week

HQ

Dotemu, Guard Crush, and Supamonks' Absolum has celebrated more than 200,000 copies sold. Kicking off a brand-new IP and showing people still have love for an old beat 'em up, the game has impressed critics and fans of the genre alike.

Taking place in a fantasy world overtaken by an evil king, you play as one of four characters looking to take him down. With satisfying combos and a roguelike structure meaning you're getting better with each run, Absolum has impressed across the board, and while 200,000 copies might not be as much as the 7 million something like a Battlefield 6 can shift, the fact that this is a new IP from a smaller studio should be taken into consideration.

The genre of beat 'em ups has also fallen into quite a niche space in recent years, making it all the more impressive to see Absolum's launch statistics. We chatted with one of the stars of Absolum, Samatha Beart, at this year's Gamescom. If you want to hear them hyping up the game ahead of release, you can check out our full conversation here.

Otherwise, Absolum can be found on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There's no word on an Xbox version just yet.