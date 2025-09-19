Absolum reveals you can pet the boar in new gameplay trailer

HQ

Absolum's latest gameplay trailer gives us a good look at the fast-paced fantasy action brawling we'll get up to in Dotemu, Guard Crush, and Supamonks' new roguelike.

While primarily a gameplay trailer, showcasing the combat abilities of the sturdy dwarf Karl, the elven swordswoman Galandra, the agile Cider and the sorcerer Brome, we also get a bit of a look at the game's story and other elements, too. Our mission is to defeat the Sun King, and to do that we'll have to fight our way across a series of maps, either alone or with a friend in local co-op.

There are bosses, minibosses, upgrades from merchants, mercenaries to hire, special moves, combos, and more in Absolum. Mounts, too, which not only give you extra attacks and quicker mobility, but they can also be petted. Amazing.

You'll also be able to shape the world in your decisions, unlocking different areas of the map before finally facing off against the Sun King.

Absolum launches on the 9th of October for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.