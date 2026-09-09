Absolum, one of the best beat 'em up games in recent memory, is coming to mobile

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Absolum is heading to some new platforms. Dotemu, Guard Crush, and Supamonks' roguelike beat 'em up brawler comes to Android and iOS this November.

The game sees you take control of one of four heroes as you fight across the fantasy land of Talamh to face the Sun King Azra, who has outlawed all magic and enslaved wizards following a cataclysmic event caused by some of their kin. Absolum has been completely redesigned for mobile, with new UI, complete touch control, achievements and more. Also, if you've already bought the game, you'll be able to continue your playthrough on the go or back at home. Cross-progression is available on mobile and PC if you're using the same Google Play Games account.

Online co-op is mentioned in the press release, but it's unknown whether local co-op will be a feature in the mobile launch. Controller support is available, so it's possible. In any case, Absolum comes to iOS and Android on the 5th of November, and if you pre-register on Google Play or pre-order via the App store you'll get 30% off.