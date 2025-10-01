Absolum is getting its own animated series

HQ

Absolum might not even be out yet, but the beat 'em up has already secured an animated series adaptation. The roguelike brawler has brilliantly hand-crafted animations and a cartoonish world, designed by Supamonks, who will also be behind the upcoming series.

"We are particularly excited about making this animated series because Supamonks has been involved in the Absolum project since its inception," said Supamonks CEO Julien Bagnol-Roy (via Gematsu). "Our teams have helped shape this universe right from the very start, and being able to now transform it into an animated series feels like a logical and exciting next step in our work. It is a unique opportunity to add a new dimension to a world we already know so well."

Details such as the plot, cast, and more have yet to be announced, but the story for the game follows a group of outcasts who are trying to bring down the Sun King Azra. With forbidden magic at their fingertips and an enchantress guiding them, the setup sounds as good for a video game as it is for a cartoon to curl up with on a rainy Saturday morning.

"As the first original production in our portfolio, Absolum has been given special attention at every stage of its development. Thanks to the game's lore, art, and narrative development, we are certain it will be transformed into an incredible TV series—one that we would love to watch ourselves," said Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert. "The quality of their work and their involvement in the game's artistic direction make Supamonks the ideal partner for this ambitious project."

Absolum launches on PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch on the 9th of October.