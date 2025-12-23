Absolum introduces new challenges, mounts, skins, and more in Threads of Fate update

HQ

Guard Crush and Dotemu have revealed the new free content arriving in Absolum's first major update, coming early 2026. Threads of Fate looks to contain a lot of additional ways to change your runs through the lands of Talamh, including a lot of extra challenges.

As per a new Steam post from Absolum's developers, Threads of Fate introduces Mystic Ordeals: new ways in which players can challenge themselves through adding certain limiters to their runs and things like that. There are pre-made ordeals, and players can also customise their own challenge.

There will be corrupted regions introduced in Threads of Fate, too, which add more difficult enemies but give you greater rewards along your journey. Elite mounts can also be discovered on the map in this new update, and you'll be able to unlock extra skins and emotes for your favourite Rebels too via challenges or at the Sacred Tree.

It seems thanks to the success of Absolum, we'll be getting more content for the game in the future. Watch this space for more updates on the hit roguelike beat 'em up.