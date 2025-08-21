Absolum gets October release date and new trailer at Gamescom

Upcoming Absolum is developed by Dotemu, the team best known for the acclaimed Streets of Rage 4. During Gamescom's opening night showcase, a new trailer unveiled more of the game's colorful, hand-drawn art style and fast-paced combat. Fans also got the long-awaited release date: October 9, when the game arrives on PC, Playstation 4 and 5, and Switch.

The story is set in Talamh, a world shattered by a magical cataclysm triggered by power-hungry wizards. In the aftermath, magic has become feared by the people, allowing Sun King Azra to seize control. Through his Crimson Order, he enslaves wizards and installs loyal princes to rule over conquered lands. Rising against his tyranny is the high enchantress Uchawi and a small band of rebels who dare to wield forbidden magic in defiance of his absolute rule.

Absolum is a side-scrolling beat 'em up infused with roguelike progression, where each run strengthens your heroes. So far, four playable characters have been revealed, and the latest trailer introduces the spell-slinging frog wizard Brome for the first time. Be sure to check out the awesome-looking trailer below.