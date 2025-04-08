About the CRT filter and 16:9 Gamecube mode on Nintendo Switch 2

Just a few days ago, we played Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time in Paris to bring you all the impressions and news of the Kyoto-based firm's eighth home console. The event took place just after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation, an hour-long news-filled info rollout. One of them, as much requested by fans during the Switch era as it was leaked shortly before, was the brand new addition of classic Gamecube games to the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue for the new machine.

At the front: the three NSO Gamecube launch games for Switch 2. At the back: Four more to be released later.

Alongside the announcement of the first titles and the inevitable Gamecube controller for Switch 2, it was explained that, aside from resolution scaling and other visual enhancements, or online play for every title that had local multiplayer back in the day, controls could be customised depending on the controllers used. Another thing that was mentioned, but a bit casually, is the possibility of activating a "classic filter" or playing in widescreen.

In Paris I was able to play a race of the legendary F-Zero GX, as you can see in the video, and enjoyed the smooth sideways control of those long-traveling analogue triggers that the Gamecube controller included and that don't come on the Switch 2's native controllers. In any case, I noticed and was told about the two new visual tweaks. The CRT filter, which emulates the horizontal scanlines of the old fat-ass screens, is actually activated from the NSO menu, "popping out" of the game itself. The 16:9 option, on the other hand, must be triggered from within the games themselves, only in games that support this standard, which was already pervasive in homes in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

We will wait for the launch on 5 June and beyond to compare the appearance of the ports against some classics that did not even arrive in progressive scan in PAL territory.

And you, how are you going to play Gamecube classics on Switch 2?