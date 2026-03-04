About half of all Capcom game sales are on PC and it expects that number to rise

HQ

It appears that PC is the place where the majority of gamers are going to buy their Capcom titles. At least, that's what the company's latest finances are telling us, as approximately half of all games sold in the last quarter were sold on PC.

"As of the third quarter, PC sales account for approximately 50 percent of total unit sales, and we expect this ratio to continue increasing," Capcom explained in its latest financial reports. "Accordingly, we will further strengthen our PC development framework. The technical expertise gained from addressing increasing program complexity and performance challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to future title development."

While Capcom expects the PC market to continue to rise, those looking at PC gaming from a hardware perspective worry about the heavily increased cost of RAM, which continues to see prices rise. Right now, Capcom doesn't seem to take note of the issue.

"At present, there has been no material impact. However, we will continue to monitor potential medium- to long-term effects," Capcom wrote.

There are a few reasons as to why gamers might choose to get their Capcom titles on PC, but the publisher and developer didn't unveil any specific driving factor. It's interesting to note that it'll take lessons learned from Monster Hunter: Wilds to future titles, as this is likely to drive consumers further towards the PC market.