About Fishing transforms peaceful angling into quiet horror

We usually play fishing games to relax. Cast the line, wait for a bite, and reel in the fish. The atmosphere is peaceful. A sense of calm settles in. But the upcoming game About Fishing seems to be heading in another direction. Here, the mood is completely different. A creepy one, in fact.

The game is described as follows:

"About Fishing is a fishing mystery game that blends the calm, meditative rhythm of fishing with the quiet tension of discovery. It drifts between serenity and unease, as every catch brings you closer to uncovering what lies beneath."

It was showcased during the PC Gaming Show, where it was also revealed that there's a demo available for anyone who wants to check it out. The game is developed by The Water Museum, and its creator, Kevin, says he was inspired by Shenmue and Sega Bass Fishing.

The game doesn't have a set release date yet but is "coming soon." It will be released for PC and PlayStation 5. A trailer is available below.