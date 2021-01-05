Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Persona 5 Royal

About 750 Persona songs, now on Spotify and Apple Music

And Catherine OST too.

SEGA did it before, and now Atlus got the most famous OSTs in company's history to Spotify and Apple Music. More than 800 songs from Persona and Catherine franchises, released on both platforms today to please the fans.

AniPlaylist put together in a single playlist of 746 themes corresponding to the original soundtracks from ten games: Persona 5, Persona 4, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3, Persona 3 FES, Persona 2, Persona 4 Dancing All Night, Persona Q, Persona Q2, and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. Listen to it on Spotify or search for "ATLUS Sound Team" in Apple Music.

Catherine & Catherine Full Body Soundtrack Set includes 67 songs created by the composer Shoji Meguro and you will find them here.

Persona 5 Royal

