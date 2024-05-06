Abigail is sinking its teeth into a home release tomorrow

HQ

Abigail is joining Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in getting a home release later this week. The vampire horror is heading to premium VOD tomorrow (7th May) and will cost $24.99 to buy and $19.99 to rent.

Hitting theatres just a few weeks ago on 19th April, the film finished its run with a global total of $34.7 million, which only just exceeds its production budget of $28 million. Critically Abigail did perform better, with it currently holding a rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The synopsis of the film reads: "After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl."