Abe makes a return in Oddworld: Soulstorm

You're watching Advertisements

Abe stopped by to make an appearance during the PS5 reveal tonight as we learnt that Oddworld: Soulstorm would be arriving on the upcoming platform as a confirmed PlayStation 5 title.

The reveal showed a 2.5 platforming segment where the player was tasked with avoiding some pretty deadly looking traps on top of a stream train charging through the desert. Again, this looks to an adventure where you will need to lead yourself and your people to survival.

No release date was announced, but we will be sure to update you once more details emerge.