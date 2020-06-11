Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Oddworld: Soulstorm

Abe makes a return in Oddworld: Soulstorm

The PS5's line up just got stronger as we got a proper look at the next entry in the Oddworld series.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Abe stopped by to make an appearance during the PS5 reveal tonight as we learnt that Oddworld: Soulstorm would be arriving on the upcoming platform as a confirmed PlayStation 5 title.

The reveal showed a 2.5 platforming segment where the player was tasked with avoiding some pretty deadly looking traps on top of a stream train charging through the desert. Again, this looks to an adventure where you will need to lead yourself and your people to survival.

No release date was announced, but we will be sure to update you once more details emerge.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Related texts



Loading next content